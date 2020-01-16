The heaviest snowbands riding northeast today will be from Grants to Santa Fe. Accumulations in Albuquerque will be near an inch and closer to two inches in Rio Rancho. Santa Fe will be among the highest totals with 3-6″ by midnight.
Although conditions will not be severe in the metro, travel west or north guarantees a trip through snow on the highways. Another concern is accumulating ice on portions of I-40 near Santa Rosa. Many locations will have black ice tomorrow morning, and blowing snow will keep the roads icy for most the rest of the day. Winds will subside for the weekend. Another system is expected on Tuesday. We’re expecting another round of mountain snow, but it’s unclear how much the system will impact lower terrain.
Winter weather conditions hit New Mexico, icy roadways expected Friday
Winter storm continues tonight
The heaviest snowbands riding northeast today will be from Grants to Santa Fe. Accumulations in Albuquerque will be near an inch and closer to two inches in Rio Rancho. Santa Fe will be among the highest totals with 3-6″ by midnight.