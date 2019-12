A winter storm will bring travel impacts to the major highways on Friday. I-25 will be problematic late Friday morning and again Saturday night from the backdoor front. There will be breaks from the snow, but anytime after 8 AM on Friday may present slippery road conditions.

The winds will be strong behind the Pacific and backdoor fronts. Wind chills will be in the single digits Sunday morning. Our next round of precipitation will likely be January 2nd.