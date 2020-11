NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All locations will have a slight cooldown into Sunday. The polar jet stream will continue to wobble near Canada allowing unseasonably warm air to flow into the state. Temperatures will be near record setting by Wednesday.

This sets the stage for a high snow elevation on Saturday. The script right now is warm showers on Saturday followed by a sharp backdoor front on Sunday. Timing is subject to change, but the likelihood of the storm missing us is low.