Cold and windy start to the week

Weather Video Forecast

Winter storm hit Albuquerque on Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm will give us record cold on Monday paired with uncomfortable wind chills. Mountain travel will be poor from start to finish. It’ll take several hours of snow in Albuquerque before the roads start to slush up.

By Tuesday morning, travel will be poor across the entire state. When the storm departs on Wednesday remains questionable. As of now, Eastern New Mexico is the most likely spot to pick up additional snow on Wednesday. Temperatures will be near normal by Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss