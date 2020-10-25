Cold and windy start to the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm will give us record cold on Monday paired with uncomfortable wind chills. Mountain travel will be poor from start to finish. It’ll take several hours of snow in Albuquerque before the roads start to slush up.

By Tuesday morning, travel will be poor across the entire state. When the storm departs on Wednesday remains questionable. As of now, Eastern New Mexico is the most likely spot to pick up additional snow on Wednesday. Temperatures will be near normal by Saturday.