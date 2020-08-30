Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

There will be a slight chance of rain in the metro this afternoon while Southwest New Mexico gets the vast majority of the storms. Most places will get plenty of direct sunlight except for Silver City.

Some uncertainty lies with the rain intensity on Monday and Tuesday. We know that southern zones will be favored for rain. The placement of the incoming trough will be the difference of heavy rain and nothing in Central New Mexico. Don’t expect the showers on Monday to pack much of a punch. Tuesday’s front will drop temperatures a couple degrees.