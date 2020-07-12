Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ridge will begin to flatten today as a broad trough moves across the Mountain West. Instability and the threat of severe weather will rise over Northeast New Mexico. Main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Daily mountain thunderstorms will form through the rest of the forecast. Moisture will be higher but still below average. The odds of rain in Albuquerque will be about 15% each day. Temperatures will be on a slight decline through next weekend.