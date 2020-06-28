Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Breezy end to June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mother nature still has one foot in Spring, and it’s going to become a problem for wildfires soon. A weak wave will hardly produce any rain in Eastern New Mexico today. Winds will be elevated for the rest of the weekend resulting in red flag warnings.

The end of the forecast looks more like summer with a high-arching ridge. This will allow for more moisture and mountain precipitation. It’s too soon to tell if this will be much for the valleys, but it looks like we’ll put a halt to the critical fire weather soon.

