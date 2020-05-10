Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daytime heating will trigger dry thunderstorms west of I-25. Rain looks unlikely for adjacent valleys. Gulf moisture will help fuel stronger storms in Eastern New Mexico tonight. The upper level wave drifts through the state overnight into Monday. Showers will continue after dark near Farmington and Durango. There will be a chance of rain in Albuquerque in the morning and afternoon. The severe threat will be lower on Monday.

We will be right back to the dry, warm, and breezier weather by Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to average.