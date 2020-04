NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The earliest tropical cyclone (Tropical Despression One-E) on record formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean yesterday. This is no coincidence to our upcoming heatwave. This dome of high pressure that allowed the cyclone to form will head east.

By Thursday, the ridge axis will be over New Mexico. This will likely result in numerous record high temperatures. Storms will be capped, so rain is unlikely. Temperatures will decrease slightly by next weekend.