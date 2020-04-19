Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak disturbance will cross through Colorado sparking another round of showers in the mountains. These showers will cross into the northeast counties by the afternoon and may bring some thunder. Moisture will try to advect north on Monday. Expect some clouds to reach Albuquerque, but yet again, rain will be reserved for the mountains.

A surface low will form in Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. This is the most promising day for valley rain north of I-40. Thursday will be sunnier and warmer. Long range models point to warm and dry conditions for the end of April.