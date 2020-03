NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next wave will produce snow showers across the northern mountains on Sunday night. Accumulations will be around 3″ above 9,000′. Santa Fe might see flurries Monday morning, but nothing will stick. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer on Sunday.

The warm up continues on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the following weekend. Surface lows will develop east of New Mexico giving us dry and breezy weather.