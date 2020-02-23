Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will become less frequent in valleys as the day progresses. Meanwhile, snow will be light to moderate in the northern mountains. The Raton Pass will see snow until 11 p.m. A tightening pressure gradient will increase winds across the state, especially for the southern mountains.

A cold front Monday night will produce light precipitation across the northeast highlands. Temperatures will be well below average on Tuesday. It also looks likely that we’ll get a round of freezing fog, drizzle, and flurries on the eastern slopes as the backdoor cold front slides south.