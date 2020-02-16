Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the warmest day of the week. Carlsbad will flirt with 80. The majority of the state will get above 50 today. Temperatures will be above average on Monday before the cold front later that night. Impacts will be in the mountains only. Raton is expected to get a dusting by Tuesday morning.

A disturbance will produce light snow across northeast New Mexico Wednesday night. The Thursday morning commute will be a little dicey for the east mountains and north on I-25. A system with subtropical origins arrives on Saturday. This will have a very high snow elevation and should bring evening showers to Albuquerque.