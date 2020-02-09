Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll be breezy at times today with temperatures near average. Snow showers will start in the San Juan’s tonight and the other ranges won’t be far behind. Light snow on Monday morning will produce 1-3″ for areas above 8,000′. We’ll see some snow mix into Albuquerque around sunrise, but it won’t be enough for accumulations.
Isolated thunderstorms will spawn over the southwest mountains and work their way northeast. Scattered showers will eventually become widespread precipitation by Tuesday morning. Driving will be difficult in eastern and northern New Mexico. Travel conditions will be worst before noon due to high winds, cold temperatures, and moderate to heavy snow.