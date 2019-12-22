Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Above average temperatures continue through Tuesday. A relatively high snow elevation will keep travel impacts limited above 7,000′ for the Christmas Eve system. Rain totals will be near 0.10″ in the Rio Grande Valley.

Scattered snow showers will fall in the northern mountains on Christmas morning. It looks more promising for a dusting of snow in Santa Fe by sunrise. The next storm on Friday will be colder and stronger. Depending on the exact timing, the snow elevation will be around 6,000′. This system will have more travel impacts.