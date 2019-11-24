Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will be mild today and Monday. A cold front will dive through the state on Monday night bringing 1-3″ of snow to the northern mountains. Cities like Taos and Durango will receive less than an inch. Tuesday will be significantly colder and sets the stage for areas below 6,000′ to pick up snow on Wednesday. A large swath of snow will set up over central and eastern New Mexico beginning around noon Wednesday. Ice accumulations and snow-packed roads will be a headache for travel Thursday morning.

The next storm on Friday is something that will be more familiar. Snow elevations will be higher, and the northern mountains will pick up heavy snow. Snow will linger into Saturday, but overall the upcoming weekend will be a nice change of pace with sunny skies.