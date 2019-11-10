Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Some cities in southeast New Mexico will reach 80 degrees Sunday. It’s safe to say today will be pleasant with mild temperatures across the areas. Impacts from the cold front will hold off until Monday.

Overall, we won’t get much precipitation out of this front, but it will be just enough for travel concerns Monday morning. Union and Colfax Counties will get a dusting, and the Raton Pass will get up to 1″ of snow. Freezing rain could make roads on I-40 icy before noon. Farther south, precipitation will be mainly rain besides some freezing rain in the Sacramento Mountains. The rest of the week looks calm until Saturday. We’ll have some active weather in the southwest for the weekend.