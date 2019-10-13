Connor’s Sunday Forecast: Dry end to the weekend

Today will be a perfect end to Balloon Fiesta with calm winds and slightly above average temperatures. Tropical moisture will find a small crease into the state tomorrow morning and provide some light showers. Temperatures will be plenty warm enough for afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely, but we could see a quick landspout.

We’ll quickly return to dry weather as we glide into another high pressure for the end of the week. Friday should provide a few spot showers in the northern mountains. A strong low pressure system will impact the Rockies for the following weekend. It’s looking more likely that the ski resorts will see their first decent round of snow.