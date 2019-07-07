Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Few places will achieve 90 degrees today as clouds limit daytime heating. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread yet again today. However, the intensity of these showers will be generally light or moderate.

Dry air quickly moves into New Mexico Monday wiping out rain chances for most of us. The Sangre de Cristos will produce afternoon convection which will provide the northeast highlands a chance at rain. It’ll get drier and hotter into the middle of the week. Next weekend will bring back Gulf moisture.