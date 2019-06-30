Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Dry air will limit thunderstorm production today across New Mexico. Most of the thunderstorms will start and finish across the mountains, so it’s not looking likely for Albuquerque to pick up a shower. Tomorrow throws in some extra moisture and vorticity which will help fuel and sustain thunderstorms. This will be our best chance of rain all week long.

Tuesday brings a west wind that will drastically lower thunderstorm chances in central New Mexico. Isolated rain chances will remain out east into Independence Day. Statewide moisture returns for the weekend.