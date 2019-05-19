Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Today is on track to be a cloudy and mild day across most of the state. Sunnier skies will lead to some heat in southeast New Mexico. Everything is on track for the late season spring storm. The most interesting piece of the timeline is between 2 AM and 6 AM Monday. The dry line will ignite storms in New Mexico that could become severe before they get to Texas. The tornado threat will be very low until those storms explode in the Texas panhandle.

The weather will be just about perfect in Albuquerque for Memorial Day Weekend. Folks in eastern New Mexico will have to deal with severe weather next weekend with a dry line setup.