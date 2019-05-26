Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Lower level and upper level dynamics will facilitate thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Large hail and possibly a tornado will be threats between Union and Lea Counties. Thunderstorms will start on the dry line in Santa Rosa and Roswell, so even areas this far west could see severe weather. Albuquerque could get some convective downdrafts from passing showers. The east and northern mountains will be in the mix for thunderstorms today.

We get another round of wind on Monday afternoon. Showers will be on-and-off near Durango and Farmington. Tuesday will mellow out the winds and rain. Temperatures will be close to average for most of the week.