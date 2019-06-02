Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Unlike yesterday, thunderstorms will not burn out in the Rio Grande Valley. There is much more available moisture in Albuquerque today. Supercells are possible, and therefore, a small possibility of isolated tornadoes. The obvious threat today is large hail across the high plains. You do not want to be stuck hiking in the mountains during one of these storms.

The high over Texas is locked in place. Much like a monsoon setup, we are stuck with this moisture and rain chances until Thursday. Dry air should stick around into the upcoming weekend.