Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Areas near Texas are expected to encounter moderate air quality impacts through Monday morning. Hazy skies will continue elsewhere. Monday and Tuesday will bring moisture deprived thunderstorms to the high country. A couple cells will track through I-25 in the Sangre Foothills on Tuesday.

The leading edge of the high pressure will bring north winds on Wednesday. Warming temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend. A backdoor cold front will give us slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. Dry air will limit the amount of showers.