Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cut-off low is in the forecast, which means a wetter and colder solution for New Mexico. Keep in mind, cut-off lows in itself are difficult to forecast. Modifications to the forecast will probably happen tomorrow.

Impacts are expected at Raton Pass by Wednesday morning. Enough snow should fall to require the plows to make a trip. Some locations in the Sangre Foothills may see some snow on the grass by sunrise Wednesday. The most widespread impact is still the strong winds on Tuesday evening. Albuquerque may get a half inch of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday.