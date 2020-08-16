Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mountain thunderstorms continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms and showers will have a better shot at spreading into the Rio Grande Valley after midnight. Skies are expected to clear by sunrise leading to another hot day across New Mexico. Monday will also feature primarily mountain thunderstorms, but gust fronts will initiate a few low terrain storms.

Tuesday will have the fewest thunderstorms overall as the ridge reaches peak intensity. The ridge will downgrade into the weekend which will allow for a subtle decrease in high temperatures.

