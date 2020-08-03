Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The threat of severe weather will continue through 9 p.m. Large hail and strong winds will be possible with any given thunderstorm in southeast New Mexico. Another severe weather threat will exist for Eastern New Mexico on Monday. The high pressure over Arizona is going to start becoming a problem for rain across the state as it moves eastward through Tuesday.

Monsoon moisture will be on the rise Wednesday and Thursday providing mainly mountain precipitation. Days without rain will be very hot, which will be most of the forecast in the Rio Grande Valley. This weekend is shaping up to be hot and dry.