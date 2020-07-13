Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A severe thunderstorm watch goes until 9 p.m. along with the threat for damaging winds and large hail. Some showers will survive after dark in Central New Mexico. An incoming trough will start to kick the high pressure eastward through New Mexico. Thunderstorms on Monday will once again sail off the mountains in the lowlands, but the odds of severe weather are lower compared to tonight.

Tuesday will be a transition day into a monsoon pattern. Very few places will pick up a thunderstorm. Rain chances spike on Wednesday and Thursday as subtropical moisture is pulled north. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend.