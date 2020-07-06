News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area

Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

One last shot at rain tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tomorrow will be the last shot at rain in Albuquerque for quite some time. Most of the Rio Grande Valley will not get rain on Monday. The only meaningful precipitation will be, yet again, along the central mountain chain. Valley rain is not possible by Tuesday, while the mountains will have another day of afternoon convection.

Attention shifts to elevated fire weather when the high pressure moves over the state and squashes any rain opportunities. Temperatures will peak this upcoming weekend with most lowlands eclipsing 100 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss