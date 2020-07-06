Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tomorrow will be the last shot at rain in Albuquerque for quite some time. Most of the Rio Grande Valley will not get rain on Monday. The only meaningful precipitation will be, yet again, along the central mountain chain. Valley rain is not possible by Tuesday, while the mountains will have another day of afternoon convection.

Attention shifts to elevated fire weather when the high pressure moves over the state and squashes any rain opportunities. Temperatures will peak this upcoming weekend with most lowlands eclipsing 100 degrees.