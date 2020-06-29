Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A deep trough will push through the Rockies tonight pulling dry southwest winds into the state. Monday will be windy and hot before the cold front hits at night. There are major fire weather concerns for new and existing wildfires on Monday and Tuesday.

We will transition into a ridge for the holiday weekend. Modest subtropical moisture will ensure mountain thunderstorms by Friday. Rio Grande Valley thunderstorms will be hit or miss with dew points mostly under 50 degrees.