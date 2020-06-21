Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday’s front will trigger thunderstorms in Eastern New Mexico on Monday. Some of these storms could become severe. New brush fires are possible in the mountains due to dry lighting and gusty outflows.

Model guidance shows a much better chance of rain for the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. Storms in Eastern New Mexico are likewise expected to be stronger. Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be part of Tuesday’s package out east. Dew points will recede and leave Albuquerque without a chance of rain by Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise closer to the weekend. Showers will trend downward during this time frame.