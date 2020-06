NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms will target the same areas tomorrow, but convection should be deeper this time. Rain is likely to cross the metro tomorrow evening after gusty outflows. Tuesday will be drier, but storms will still produce on the central mountain chain and sail east.

It’ll be dry and sunny for most places starting Wednesday. Moisture will slide toward the southeast plains and trigger thunderstorms. The front range may be another exception to the dry forecast by next weekend.