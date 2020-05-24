Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will spread across Eastern New Mexico tonight as a cold front pushes southwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of Monday. Rain totals will be highest along the eastern slopes of the central mountain chain.

Ridging will quickly dry us out on Tuesday and Wednesday while a low spins in Texas. A cold front will eject into New Mexico from the associated low on Thursday. This will help keep temperatures from getting too hot. This will also trigger numerous mountain thunderstorms by the weekend. The valleys are not anticipated to cash-in under the high pressure.