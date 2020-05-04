Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Most of the eastern slopes and Southern Colorado are under red flag warnings. Increasing moisture on Tuesday will help alleviate fire weather concerns.

Tuesday’s cold front will help introduce higher surface dewpoints in Eastern New Mexico. It’ll be enough moisture for some mountain showers. The front is expected to arrive around sunrise, so thunder and lightning won't be a part of the equation. The dry, warm pattern returns swiftly on Wednesday.