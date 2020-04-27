Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thin high clouds will bring a similar scene on Monday. A few showers are possible in the northeast corner for the evening. Temperatures will climb yet again on Tuesday with sunnier skies.

Wednesday will “cool” us down to the lower 80s in the metro, so no records will be in jeopardy. Temperatures will be unseasonably hot on Thursday and Friday. Thursday could be the earliest 90 degree temperatures on record in Albuquerque.

