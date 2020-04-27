Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

80s are here to stay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thin high clouds will bring a similar scene on Monday. A few showers are possible in the northeast corner for the evening. Temperatures will climb yet again on Tuesday with sunnier skies.

Wednesday will “cool” us down to the lower 80s in the metro, so no records will be in jeopardy. Temperatures will be unseasonably hot on Thursday and Friday. Thursday could be the earliest 90 degree temperatures on record in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss