Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

More rain for the northern mountains

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will fade out in the mountains tonight. A weak wave will help sprout another round of high terrain showers tomorrow. The low will cross the state on Tuesday and create some convergence in Northeast New Mexico. A thunderstorm or two is likely in Union and Colfax Counties. Dry west winds will shear out any moisture, so the metro stands to receive some sprinkles.

Flow eventually shifts to northwest by Thursday. This will be the best day for stronger winds to mix down to the surface. The upcoming weekend will feature a typical spring breeze along with sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞