Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will fade out in the mountains tonight. A weak wave will help sprout another round of high terrain showers tomorrow. The low will cross the state on Tuesday and create some convergence in Northeast New Mexico. A thunderstorm or two is likely in Union and Colfax Counties. Dry west winds will shear out any moisture, so the metro stands to receive some sprinkles.

Flow eventually shifts to northwest by Thursday. This will be the best day for stronger winds to mix down to the surface. The upcoming weekend will feature a typical spring breeze along with sunny skies.