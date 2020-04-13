Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A late winter storm will impact eastern New Mexico and high terrain locations through Monday afternoon. Showers are likely in the metro Monday morning with some snowflakes mixing before sunrise. An inch of snow in the adjacent foothills is possible. The hardest hit areas will be Clines Corners and Glorieta Pass.
Temperatures will nosedive Monday night leading to freezing temperatures in Albuquerque. Light snow will continue Tuesday morning in the northeast. Temperatures will recover by Thursday. Hopefully, Wednesday will be the last hard freeze in the metro for the remainder of the season.