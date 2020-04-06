Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The closed low is expected to weaken slightly as it approaches New Mexico. Moisture will be an issue as well. Water totals will be around 0.10″ for most of the high terrain. Raton Pass needs to be monitored for possible accumulations Thursday morning. It’s looking likely that a backdoor front will support some snowfall before noon.

Another blob of Canadian will drop into the Rockies in seven or eight days. This will interact with marginal moisture creating areas of rain and snow. Timing is unclear, but the setup should result in snow in northeast New Mexico.