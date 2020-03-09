Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Next storm system not too far away

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will push into the I-25 corridor around 8 p.m. Meanwhile, showers will continue into southeast counties. Northwest flow will dry the state out overnight and on Monday. The sun will help boost temperatures into the 60s tomorrow.

Another southern California low takes shape on Tuesday. This will steadily increase rain chances through Thursday in western New Mexico. The low will take a path directly through New Mexico. Odds are high for central New Mexico to pick up moderate rainfall on Friday. Next weekend is anticipating to be dry and mild thanks to a high pressure behind the storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞