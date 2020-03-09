Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will push into the I-25 corridor around 8 p.m. Meanwhile, showers will continue into southeast counties. Northwest flow will dry the state out overnight and on Monday. The sun will help boost temperatures into the 60s tomorrow.

Another southern California low takes shape on Tuesday. This will steadily increase rain chances through Thursday in western New Mexico. The low will take a path directly through New Mexico. Odds are high for central New Mexico to pick up moderate rainfall on Friday. Next weekend is anticipating to be dry and mild thanks to a high pressure behind the storm.