NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tonight will feature light snow across the northern mountains. Most places above 9,000′ should get an inch. Up to three inches will be possible for the highest peaks. The storm rolls in tomorrow in southeast New Mexico. Thunderstorms will try to fling northeast off the Gila. They’ll probably dry up by the time they get to Albuquerque.
The storm will strengthen and travel east along the southern counties Monday night. As soon as the storm makes it southeast New Mexico, it will stall. Up to three inches of rain are possible by Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to localized flooding. Sunny skies will continue into Thursday morning elsewhere thanks to high pressure. More clouds will get pulled into the region on Friday ahead of the weaker, Sunday storm.
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Flooding concerns in southeast New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tonight will feature light snow across the northern mountains. Most places above 9,000′ should get an inch. Up to three inches will be possible for the highest peaks. The storm rolls in tomorrow in southeast New Mexico. Thunderstorms will try to fling northeast off the Gila. They’ll probably dry up by the time they get to Albuquerque.