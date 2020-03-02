Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Flurries will start up for most of the northern mountains this afternoon. Eventually, 1-3" will fall across the highest peaks. This storm will track south through Mexico. The best chance of rain on Monday will be south of I-40. Chances will be higher for rain in Las Cruces compared to Albuquerque, however, it'll be difficult for any valley to support a shower. Showers are expected Tuesday morning in southeast New Mexico before the storm exits.

A high pressure will form after the storm bringing above-average temperatures. Another Pacific front will dive into the southwest on Sunday. This storm should have a better track and more moisture. Rain is much more likely in the metro this round.