Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers along I-25 will be more likely after midnight. It’ll be a wet, but not a snowy, commute in Albuquerque. Anywhere above 8,000′, you may be driving through a thin layer of slush on your way to work.

The low approaches that evening and showers will stream into central New Mexico. Northeast New Mexico will largely be underneath blowing snow by midnight Monday. Conditions will not improve until Tuesday afternoon. It will take a couple of days for the snow to melt with a cool and cloudy day expected on Wednesday.

