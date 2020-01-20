Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Models continue to trend cooler and wetter for Tuesday’s system. Even still, nothing is expected to stick in Albuquerque. The snow elevation will be at 6,000′ at times. This will be enough to cause slick roads near Gallup and Las Vegas. Santa Fe is in position to get over an inch of snow by Wednesday morning. Most mountain accumulations will be less than six inches.

Northwest winds on Wednesday will pop up scattered showers across the northern and western mountains. This will add one or two inches to the storm totals. It’ll be breezy, especially near Clines Corners. Dry flow will keep things quiet into the following weekend.