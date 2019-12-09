Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The forecast continues to trend slightly warmer overall and drier for the valleys. Upslope will be the main force for remaining precipitation in the northern mountains tonight. The atmospheric river will hang on long enough to drench the southern counties tomorrow morning while precipitation promptly concludes north of I-40. Cloud cover will finally blow away on Tuesday.

An upper level low will shoot across New Mexico on Thursday. Unfortunately, this guy will lack moisture, so Colorado and New Mexico will both strike out. The next trough on Sunday should sail south enough to affect the northern mountains. The timing is still unclear.