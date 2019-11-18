Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be close to freezing again tonight. Northwest flow will gradually shift to southwest flow over the next couple of days bringing October-like temperatures. The first storm will ride the southwest flow and kick off showers at sunset on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will occur early Wednesday for the western two-thirds of the state. Snow, heavy at times will be in the highest terrain. The first storm will exit before being able to phase into the secondary trough out of the northwest. This second system on Thursday will remind you of a classic winter storm. Snow elevations will gradually dip to 6,000′ by Friday morning. A backdoor front feature could bring travel impacts to I-25 Thursday night. Models are in consensus that the rain and snow showers will be isolated by Friday. Next weekend will be clear but much cooler.