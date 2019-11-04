Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The next two days in New Mexico and southern Colorado are going to be stellar. Expect warmer temperatures into Tuesday along with mostly sunny skies. The next storm will hold off until Wednesday morning.

A blend of the models has the storm moving at a moderate pace through the state which should give most places at least 0.10″ of rain between Wednesday and Thursday. One inch or more of rain is possible for the southern mountains or southeast New Mexico. The speed of the storm and wherever thunderstorms form will be the key factors. Snow and ice impacts are expected to be low.