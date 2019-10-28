Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A strong cold front will dive into New Mexico tonight. Snow may be heavy at times, but ultimately the speedy front will rack up some low snow totals. Given that the ground is warm, Durango and Farmington can expect up to an inch before the sun takes care of it. Snow will reach up to 6″ above 9,000′. Blowing snow will reduce visibility. Another concern is freezing fog and drizzle in eastern New Mexico overnight.

Tuesday brings a drier storm that will keep things from getting warmer. Besides eastern New Mexico, most of us will enjoy clear skies for the remainder of the week.