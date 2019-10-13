Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Metro temperatures will be above average, giving us some phenomenal weather this week. Monday will allow some moisture to move into southern New Mexico. Scattered showers are expected in the southernmost counties and isolated showers by Tuesday.

The rest of the work week will be slightly warmer. High pressure exits on Saturday, and opens the door for a strong cold front. This storm has so much potential, but unfortunately it looks extremely dry in New Mexico. Colorado might scrap together some snow, however, it looks like a swing and a miss for us. Sunday will be windy and significantly cooler.