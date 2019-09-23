Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Showers, Thunderstorms expected on Monday

Post tropical cyclone Lorena will merge with an incoming Pacific low on Monday. This will produce severe storms in Arizona and it’s certainly possible one or two storms achieve that threshold in New Mexico. Moisture won’t be too impressive across New Mexico, so thunderstorms along I-25 will be relatively meager. Thunderstorms will continue south of I-40 into Tuesday morning.

After sitting in Arizona for two days, the storm will slide through New Mexico on Thursday. Showers will be isolated in the metro and widespread in the northern mountains. Next weekend is still on track to be sunny and warm.

