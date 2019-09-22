Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Tomorrow will be especially dry in New Mexico capping off a perfect weekend for most of us. Monday gets much more complicated. The forecasts hinges on how much a storm will veer west and how much Tropical Storm Lorena will remain intact. As of now, it looks like we’ll get scattered showers on Monday in New Mexico. However, a wetter forecast into Tuesday morning isn’t out of the question.

The closed low will hover over Arizona until it pushes into New Mexico on Thursday. Precipitation on Thursday will be spotty. Next weekend looks dry.