Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday will bring a few morning and afternoon showers to the southeast portions of New Mexico. Otherwise, expect another hot day. Tuesday finally brings enough moisture to get the northern mountains involved in some rain. Wednesday and Thursday will be our best shot at rain. Gust front collisions will play an important role in getting storms within the metro.

All signs point to another dry weekend. Dry air will push back into the state on Friday. Temperatures will be above average, but not record setting.